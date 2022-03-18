Mar. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening in Wytheville: Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Wytheville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.