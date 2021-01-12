 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Wytheville area Tuesday. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 8:00 AM EST. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.

