This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 76% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
