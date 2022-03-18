Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.