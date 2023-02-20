Wytheville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 71% chance of rain. Wytheville could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
