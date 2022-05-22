Here is today's weather outlook for May. 22, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

The Wytheville area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 63% chance. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.