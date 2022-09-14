Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 14, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

Today's temperature in Wytheville will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.