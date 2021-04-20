For the drive home in Wytheville: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Wytheville will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. Wytheville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
