 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Apr. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

For the drive home in Wytheville: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Wytheville will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. Wytheville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics