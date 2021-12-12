For the drive home in Wytheville: Clear. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Wytheville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
