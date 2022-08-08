For the drive home in Wytheville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville Tuesday. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
