Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wytheville today. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wytheville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We will see a mi…
It will be a cold day in Wytheville, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Wytheville's evening forecast: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Snow may mix in. Low 33F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chanc…
The week of January 15 is historically the coldest time of the year for most of the Mid-Atlantic. Our Mid-Atlantic Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette says don't expect any polar plunges to mark the occasion, though. There's one storm that may bring snow to some. They'll tell you when and where.
The term “atmospheric river” has been in the news recently due to the flooding along the West Coast.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Plan o…
This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Wytheville folks should see highs in the…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast…
This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Cloudy. Periods of light rain early. Thunder possible. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of ra…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Wytheville area Tuesday. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine t…