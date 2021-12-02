Wytheville's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 44F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Dec. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
Related to this story
