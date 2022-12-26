Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Wytheville area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
