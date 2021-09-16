 Skip to main content
Sep. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

For the drive home in Wytheville: Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Wytheville area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 42% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.

