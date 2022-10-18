 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wytheville Tuesday. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular