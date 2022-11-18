Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wytheville Friday. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Wytheville could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.