Wytheville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
So far, so snowless in the Mid-Atlantic this winter. By the week of Jan. 22, cities see inches of snow, on average. Joe and Sean take to the weather charts for next week. The two see a trio of storms for the week. However, only one may produce snow.
