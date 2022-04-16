Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 36% chance of rain. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.