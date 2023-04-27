Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
