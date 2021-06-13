This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville Monday. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Jun. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
