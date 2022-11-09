 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening in Wytheville: Mostly clear skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.

