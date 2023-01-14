It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
The week of January 15 is historically the coldest time of the year for most of the Mid-Atlantic. Our Mid-Atlantic Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette says don't expect any polar plunges to mark the occasion, though. There's one storm that may bring snow to some. They'll tell you when and where.
The term “atmospheric river” has been in the news recently due to the flooding along the West Coast.
