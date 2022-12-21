Dec. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Cloudy with light rain developing after midnight. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. It will be a cold day in Wytheville Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.