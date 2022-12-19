 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Considerable cloudiness. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Wytheville will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.

Cold Hanukkah and Christmas week, will it storm? Joe, Sean talk on Snow Search

