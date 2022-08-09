Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 9, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

The Wytheville area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.