Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from TUE 2:00 AM EDT until TUE 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Wytheville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…
Wytheville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees to…
Wytheville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
In a warming climate, it is wise to be aware that tornadoes can and will happen more frequently during times of the year that we had not consi…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Wytheville. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…