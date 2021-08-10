 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 10, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 10, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

The Wytheville area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics