Mar. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Wytheville's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wytheville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 54% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.

