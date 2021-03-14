Wytheville's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wytheville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 54% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
