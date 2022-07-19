Jul. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

Wytheville's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Wytheville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 22% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.