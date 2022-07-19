Wytheville's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Wytheville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 22% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Wytheville: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Today's for…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Th…
For the drive home in Wytheville: A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville Friday. It …
It will be a warm day in Wytheville. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. There is a 4…
This evening in Wytheville: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. …
For the drive home in Wytheville: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, …
Fireworks have a broad range of good weather conditions in which to be set off and viewed.
For the drive home in Wytheville: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds…