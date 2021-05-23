This evening in Wytheville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Wytheville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
May. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
