May. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening in Wytheville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Wytheville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.