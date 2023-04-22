Wytheville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.