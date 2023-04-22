Wytheville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
In a warming climate, it is wise to be aware that tornadoes can and will happen more frequently during times of the year that we had not consi…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wytheville area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
Today's temperature in Wytheville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…
Wytheville folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of s…