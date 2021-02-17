Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Temperatures in Wytheville will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.