Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
