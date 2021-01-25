 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wytheville Monday. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. A 42-degree low is forcasted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

