The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wytheville Monday. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. A 42-degree low is forcasted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Wytheville, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 2…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wytheville today. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
For the drive home in Wytheville: A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Wytheville area Friday. T…
Wytheville's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wytheville Monday…
It will be a cold day in Wytheville, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degr…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wytheville today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wytheville today. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. We'll see…