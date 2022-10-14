This evening in Wytheville: A mostly clear sky. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Wytheville will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
