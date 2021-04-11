Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Wytheville could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory until SUN 2:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
