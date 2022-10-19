Oct. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Clear. Widespread frost likely. Low 28F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Wytheville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.