Wytheville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until SAT 4:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
