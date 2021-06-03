 Skip to main content
Jun. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening in Wytheville: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Wytheville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 23% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.

