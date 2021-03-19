For the drive home in Wytheville: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 26F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Wytheville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 10 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Mar. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
