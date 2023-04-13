The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Wytheville community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.