The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Wytheville community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
