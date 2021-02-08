Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wytheville today. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 10:00 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
