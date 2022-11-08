Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
