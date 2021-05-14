 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

