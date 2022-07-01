This evening in Wytheville: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Wytheville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Saturday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Jul. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
