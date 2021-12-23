 Skip to main content
Dec. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

For the drive home in Wytheville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Wytheville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.

