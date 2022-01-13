 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Wytheville Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

