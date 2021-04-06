 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

It will be a warm day in Wytheville. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

