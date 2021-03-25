 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 80% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

