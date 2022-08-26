For the drive home in Wytheville: Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Wytheville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is only a 22% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
